Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.78. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.29 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FIS has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.73.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $103.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The company has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 276.47%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

