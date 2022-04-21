Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

ORRF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $275.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 12.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORRF. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 43.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $73,974.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd E. Stoner acquired 2,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $60,762.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

