Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Ovintiv Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.45.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NYSE:OVV opened at $56.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 3.36. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.24%.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 481.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 1,099.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

