Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Issued By DA Davidson

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of SFBS opened at $88.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.99. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 54,092 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.08%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

