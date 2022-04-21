Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Issued By Raymond James

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

SILV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSEMKT SILV opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 79.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 136,027 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 110.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 31,212 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 71,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 11.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 16,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.92% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

