Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issued By William Blair

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBUX. Cowen reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.81.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $80.17 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $78.88 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

