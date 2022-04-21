Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Issued By KeyCorp

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dominion Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on D. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

NYSE D opened at $86.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.71. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 32,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. OLIO Financial Planning acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

