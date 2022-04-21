Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Issued By KeyCorp

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $5.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.75.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STLD. Wolfe Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $91.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.54 and a 200-day moving average of $67.17.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 341,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,480,000 after buying an additional 94,497 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 87.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

