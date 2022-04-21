Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Lifted by Analyst

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) – KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of American Campus Communities in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.
ACC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.
American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 783.37%.
In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,274,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,842,885.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Rippel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $2,658,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 689.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 16.6% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 386,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after buying an additional 54,930 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 141,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About American Campus Communities (Get Rating)
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
