Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. Increased by Raymond James (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.35 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ABX. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.05.

Shares of ABX opened at C$31.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.20. The stock has a market cap of C$56.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$22.30 and a 52 week high of C$33.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.61%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

