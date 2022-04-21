Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Boosted by Analyst

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

CG has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.65.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$12.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.51. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$8.21 and a one year high of C$13.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.91.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$316.57 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.67%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

