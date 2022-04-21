Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Fiserv in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.59. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

FISV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.04.

FISV stock opened at $101.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.50 and a 200-day moving average of $102.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 27.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $3,615,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,208,000 after buying an additional 91,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

