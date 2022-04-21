Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Raised by Raymond James

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,080,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,639,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,780,870,000 after acquiring an additional 611,927 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,853,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,038,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,521 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,021,538,000 after purchasing an additional 219,573 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,541,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $773,747,000 after purchasing an additional 397,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

