Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Methanex Co. Boosted by Raymond James (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Methanex in a research note issued on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. Raymond James has a “Hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.18.

Shares of MX stock opened at C$69.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$66.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.07. Methanex has a twelve month low of C$37.85 and a twelve month high of C$71.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.20 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.66 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

In other Methanex news, Director Vanessa James sold 7,500 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.15, for a total value of C$511,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,415,508.60. Also, Director Nojan Abrary sold 1,100 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.93, for a total value of C$76,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,464,613.92. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $798,048.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

