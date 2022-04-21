Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COOP. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $46.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.47. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.76.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 23.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 63,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 13,017 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 829,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,152,000 after purchasing an additional 117,801 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,699,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,480,000 after purchasing an additional 142,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.