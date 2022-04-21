Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.27 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COOP. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.
Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 23.73%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 63,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 13,017 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 829,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,152,000 after purchasing an additional 117,801 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,699,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,480,000 after purchasing an additional 142,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
In other Mr. Cooper Group news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
