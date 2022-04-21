Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Netflix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.06. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NFLX. TheStreet cut Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.51.

NFLX opened at $226.19 on Thursday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $212.51 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $367.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.62.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,268,721,000 after buying an additional 1,265,219 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $538,314,000. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $510,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

