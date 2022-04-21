Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Reduced by Analyst

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.37. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

PNW has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

PNW stock opened at $77.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.41. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.28.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

