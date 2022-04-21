Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Trisura Group Ltd. Lowered by Cormark (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Trisura Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.88.

Shares of TSE TSU opened at C$33.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 22.79. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$28.58 and a 12-month high of C$49.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$106.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$102.00 million.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

