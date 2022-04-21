Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Boosted by Analyst

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WEX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.27. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WEX’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

WEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on WEX in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.31.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $174.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -17,403.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.69. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $229.90.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. WEX had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,665,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in WEX by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 361,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,499,000 after buying an additional 26,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

