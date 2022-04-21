Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Schlumberger Limited Raised by Capital One Financial (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Schlumberger in a report issued on Monday, April 18th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SLB. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.45.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $42.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $46.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

About Schlumberger (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.