Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.50.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.77.

BK opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.34.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

