Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coterra Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on CTRA. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of -0.17. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $31.42.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s revenue was up 387.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Christopher Clason sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $270,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $926,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,385 shares of company stock worth $3,825,792. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coterra Energy (Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.