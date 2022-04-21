Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avient in a report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVNT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Avient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Avient has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.68.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 25.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avient by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Marquard & Bahls AG purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter worth about $182,885,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter worth about $1,385,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter worth about $40,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

