Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.37 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on EL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.14.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $278.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.59. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $248.42 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.