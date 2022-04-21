Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.37 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also commented on EL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.14.
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.
In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
