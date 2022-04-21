Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $9.75 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $9.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s FY2022 earnings at $38.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $11.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $39.70 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.60 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.79.

Shares of GS stock opened at $341.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $115.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $308.20 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $335.49 and a 200-day moving average of $369.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

