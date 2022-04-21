Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Increased by Analyst

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Affirm in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.41). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affirm’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AFRM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stephens cut their target price on Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Affirm from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $34.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average of $86.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Affirm has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Affirm by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Affirm by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 157.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

