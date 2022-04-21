Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

BAC has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.47.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $39.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average is $44.79. The stock has a market cap of $319.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,938,246,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Bank of America by 800,016.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,838,000 after buying an additional 7,728,159 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,410,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Bank of America by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,797,000 after buying an additional 2,523,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

