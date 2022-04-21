Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Hope Bancorp, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HOPE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.
Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.74%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 61.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 203,959 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 20.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 193,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.
About Hope Bancorp (Get Rating)
Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hope Bancorp (HOPE)
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.