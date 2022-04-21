Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Redwood Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 55.48% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RWT. StockNews.com began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Shares of RWT opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 36.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 26.6% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 232.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 91,619 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.82%.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

