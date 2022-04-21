Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP) Issued By Echelon Wealth Partners

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03.
Quipt Home Medical (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$37.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.48 million.
