Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Anaconda Mining Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:ANX)

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX – Get Rating) – Raymond James issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Anaconda Mining in a research report issued on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $1.30 price objective on the stock.
ANX stock opened at C$0.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$122.61 million and a P/E ratio of -16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.09. Anaconda Mining has a one year low of C$0.50 and a one year high of C$1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.69.
In other Anaconda Mining news, Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 60,000 shares of Anaconda Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total value of C$48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 510,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$408,000. Insiders sold a total of 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $72,450 over the last ninety days.
About Anaconda Mining (Get Rating)
Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.
