Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Lifted by Analyst

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) – KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report released on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $2.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.46. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock.

JBHT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $172.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $155.11 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,833,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

