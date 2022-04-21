Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Cut by Analyst

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Procter & Gamble in a research report issued on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s FY2024 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PG. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.53.

Shares of PG stock opened at $163.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.49 and a 200-day moving average of $153.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $130.29 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $396.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 59,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $9,465,551.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,622 shares of company stock valued at $66,593,240 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 132,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 60,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 67,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

