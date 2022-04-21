Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.70.

NYSE:CFG opened at $44.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $57.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,367,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

