Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Thor Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the construction company will earn $3.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.37.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on THO. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.10.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $82.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $76.36 and a twelve month high of $149.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.94.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.40%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $55,995,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,704,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 37.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,248,000 after buying an additional 232,375 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $23,494,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,413,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,603,000 after buying an additional 209,130 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

