QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $58.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $916.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.07. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.22.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.47 million. QCR had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 32.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that QCR will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in QCR by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after buying an additional 80,028 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in QCR by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in QCR by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,041,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in QCR by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 408,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,861,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QCR by 122.1% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after buying an additional 149,000 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

