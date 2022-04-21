Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $325.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $325.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $326.00 million and the lowest is $324.97 million. Qualtrics International posted sales of $238.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.16). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. The business had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on XM. Barclays lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Qualtrics International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

In related news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 8,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $242,736.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 693,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,483,020 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,284,000 after acquiring an additional 25,788 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 17.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,130,000 after acquiring an additional 342,215 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 233,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 27.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,369,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,541,000 after acquiring an additional 294,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 58,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 42,168 shares during the last quarter. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.65. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.10.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

