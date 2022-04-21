Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.010-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $344 million-$346 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.37 million.Qualtrics International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.000-$0.020 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Shares of XM traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,549,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,377. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.65. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $49.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.10.

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.16). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. The company had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 192,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,520,443.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 693,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,483,020 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 20.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,097,000 after buying an additional 280,737 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 10.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 101,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 19,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

