Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Hold

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.80 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.19.

QTRHF stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $223.91 million, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.51. Quarterhill has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

