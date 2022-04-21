Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$2.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$2.75.

QTRHF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Quarterhill from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.80 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

Shares of QTRHF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.97. 9,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,035. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99. Quarterhill has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The company has a market cap of $223.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

