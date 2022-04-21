Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. Quest Diagnostics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.000-$9.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.00-9.50 EPS.

Shares of DGX stock traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.88. 39,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,579. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.00. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $125.77 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 16.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.58.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,603 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

