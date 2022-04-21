Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.000-$9.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.36 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.58.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $138.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $125.77 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.97%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 351.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Tobam increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

