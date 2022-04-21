Quilter (LON:QLT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 180 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.47) to GBX 180 ($2.34) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.56) price objective on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 175 ($2.28) to GBX 180 ($2.34) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.11) price target on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 164.40 ($2.14).

Shares of QLT stock opened at GBX 140.75 ($1.83) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 137.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 143.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The firm has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 14.96. Quilter has a 12 month low of GBX 108.30 ($1.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 169.65 ($2.21).

In related news, insider Tazim Essani acquired 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £19,575 ($25,468.38). Also, insider Paul Feeney sold 72,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.81), for a total transaction of £100,704.11 ($131,022.78).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

