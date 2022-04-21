Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Receives “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on QUILF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of QUILF stock remained flat at $$1.99 on Thursday. Quilter has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98.

Quilter shares are going to reverse split on Thursday, May 19th. The 6-7 reverse split was announced on Thursday, May 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, May 19th.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

