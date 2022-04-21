R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 target price on the healthcare provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “R1 RCM Inc. offers financial services for the health care industries. The Company provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services, as well as transforms and manages the commercial infrastructure of health care organizations. R1 RCM Inc., formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $27.30 on Thursday. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.49.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.26 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.22%. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 89.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 8.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

