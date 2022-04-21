Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

RDWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Radware in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Radware alerts:

Shares of RDWR opened at $31.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.89, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.32. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Radware had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $76.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Radware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the second quarter worth $71,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the third quarter worth $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.