Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RRC has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

NYSE RRC opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.12. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $34.61. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.12.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,194.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 499.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,788 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,362 shares during the last quarter. Georgetown University acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,832,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 269.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,581,000 after purchasing an additional 888,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

