Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.37.

Shares of NYSE RRC traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.74. 43,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,273,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.12. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $34.61.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

