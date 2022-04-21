Rapid7 (RPD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD):

4/19/2022 – Rapid7 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

4/13/2022 – Rapid7 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

4/12/2022 – Rapid7 was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Rapid7 is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Rapid7 is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Rapid7 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

3/15/2022 – Rapid7 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

NASDAQ RPD opened at $110.55 on Thursday. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $145.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,336.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,008 shares of company stock worth $5,660,472 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 195.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 183.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 183,007 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 57.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 203.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 48,489 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 161.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 58,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 36,258 shares during the period.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

