Raymond James Analysts Give Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) a C$2.20 Price Target

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$2.20 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 139.13% from the stock’s current price.

QUIS stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,692. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$327.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.03.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director Vijay Mukund Jog purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,635.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,675,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,360,004.17.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.