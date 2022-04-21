Raymond James Analysts Give Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) a C$2.20 Price Target

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$2.20 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 139.13% from the stock’s current price.
QUIS stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,692. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$327.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.03.
In related news, Director Vijay Mukund Jog purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,635.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,675,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,360,004.17.
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.
See Also
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.